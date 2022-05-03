Tuesday, May 3, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  01
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

COAS spends Eid with troops at LoC

Offers Eid prayers in Kotli’s Dungi

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr with troops in Kotli district’s Dungi area along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS offered Eid prayers with troops at a congregation where special supplications were made for the security, peace and stability of Pakistan.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa shared the joy of Eid festivities by spending time with officers and rank-and-file.

The COAS paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions toward the peace in Pakistan.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander 10 Corps, received the COAS on arrival at Dungi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Who is Rebecca Grant schooling Pakistan on foreign policy?
Who is Rebecca Grant schooling Pakistan on foreign policy?
Govt distances itself from cases against PTI leaders
Govt distances itself from cases against PTI leaders
Imran holds up US analysts' interview as proof of conspiracy
Imran holds up US analysts’ interview as proof of conspiracy
Sheikh Rasheed claims PTI marchers may resort to self-immolation
Sheikh Rasheed claims PTI marchers may resort to self-immolation
Sanaullah condemns Imran Khan for 'Chand Raat' protests
Sanaullah condemns Imran Khan for ‘Chand Raat’ protests
Two Eids dilemma: Should Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fast as penance?
Two Eids dilemma: Should Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fast as penance?
Children among 15 injured in Eid aerial firing in Karachi
Children among 15 injured in Eid aerial firing in Karachi
In photos: Celebrities make fashion statement on Eid-ul-Fitr
In photos: Celebrities make fashion statement on Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr
Pakistan Press Freedom falls below even Afghanistan
Pakistan Press Freedom falls below even Afghanistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.