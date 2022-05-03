COAS spends Eid with troops at LoC

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr with troops in Kotli district’s Dungi area along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS offered Eid prayers with troops at a congregation where special supplications were made for the security, peace and stability of Pakistan.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa shared the joy of Eid festivities by spending time with officers and rank-and-file.

The COAS paid tribute to all martyrs and their families for their contributions toward the peace in Pakistan.

Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander 10 Corps, received the COAS on arrival at Dungi.