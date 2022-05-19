Army responds to every situation: COAS Bajwa

An investiture ceremony to confer military awards on the personnel of the Pakistan Army for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious service rendered to the nation was held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa conferred the awards. A large number of senior army officers and families of martyrs and other awardees attended the ceremony.

Some 48 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz while seven officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 30 soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat.

The families of the martyrs received awards on behalf of the personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

COAS Gen Bajwa paid rich tribute to martyrs and ghazis and said that the security of Pakistan was made possible due to sacrifices rendered by officers, JCOs, and jawans.

He said that the army would never let down the families of the martyrs.

He also spoke about the military’s role in the security of country and said that no one could damage Pakistan.

“It is the military that responds to every situation whether it is flood, storm, earthquake, covid or any accident,” he said adding that the military responded without any delay.