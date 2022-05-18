Leaked Class X paper goes viral before exam

The 10th grade students in Karachi sat to give the examination of Computer studies Wednesday. However, to no one’s surprise, the paper was leaked on social media hours before the exam.

The exams of Class IX and Class X started across Sindh May 17. But, like previous years, they have been marred by the reports of mismanagement, cheating and question papers getting leaked before the examination.

The paper was scheduled to start at 9:30am, but it began circulating on the social media two hours before.

The Karachi Board Office, the body responsible for conducting examinations in Karachi, refused to confirm or deny whether the leaked paper was real of fake.

The management said papers are sealed before the examination, therefore it cannot tell before 9:30am which paper got leaked.

You may also like Leaked paper, admit card issues: mismanagement mars Class IX exams

There were also reports of mismanagement from Karachi Board Office, . Students complained they didn’t receive admit cards required to sit in the exam.

Students said this year computerized admit cards have been issued to them but the board management printed wrong data, such as picture, names, and roll numbers, on many cards.