Thursday, May 5, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  03
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Cheema to send reference against judge for ordering Hamza’s oath

Punjab Governor says Justice Jawad passed an illegal order

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2022 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Source: Omar Sarfaraz Cheema/Twitter

Punjab Governor Omer Sarfaraz Cheema has said he will send a reference against Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Jawad Hassan to the Supreme Judicial Council. 

Justice Hassan ordered the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to administer oath from Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz after Cheema refused to perform his constitutional duty despite three court orders. 

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Cheema said Justice Hassan passed an unconstitutional order regarding the chief minister’s oath. 

He said he took the decision to take legal action against the judge after consulting with legal experts over the last two days.

Cheema said the judge’s verdict was tantamount to interference in the working of another institution.

Cheema claimed Pakistan’s biggest province has been taken hostage by one man. 

He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to refrain his son from passing unconstitutional orders in the province. 

Earlier, Cheema demanded that he be allowed to command a Junior Commissioned Officer and four soldiers so that he could arrest Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

 
 
 

Cheema is on the way out as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has resent the ‘advice’ for his removal to President Alvi. The advice would take effect by the next week under the constitution of Pakistan even if the president does not approve it.

The outgoing governor, however, wrote letters to the president, prime minister, and the COAS Wednesday, challenging the constitutionality of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s election once again. He also urged General Bajwa to play his due role in the implementation of ‘the constitutional framework’ in the province.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill hurt in motorway collision
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill hurt in motorway collision
PTI lied to IMF on petrol, diesel prices
PTI lied to IMF on petrol, diesel prices
Punjab governor seeks troops from COAS to arrest chief minister
Punjab governor seeks troops from COAS to arrest chief minister
Street robbers shoot and wound pregnant woman in Karachi
Street robbers shoot and wound pregnant woman in Karachi
Govt announces inquiry commission to 'unmask Imran's conspiracy'
Govt announces inquiry commission to ‘unmask Imran’s conspiracy’
‘Shafiq refuses to hand over phone in Medina incident probe’
‘Shafiq refuses to hand over phone in Medina incident probe’
Govt using blasphemy laws to target opponents: PTI to UN
Govt using blasphemy laws to target opponents: PTI to UN
US hints at resuming cooperation on border security
US hints at resuming cooperation on border security
Marriyum, Fawad spar over inflation, Saudi aid package
Marriyum, Fawad spar over inflation, Saudi aid package
India seizes Pakistani boat finds nothing but fishes, nets
India seizes Pakistani boat finds nothing but fishes, nets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.