Cheema to send reference against judge for ordering Hamza’s oath

Punjab Governor Omer Sarfaraz Cheema has said he will send a reference against Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Jawad Hassan to the Supreme Judicial Council.

Justice Hassan ordered the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to administer oath from Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz after Cheema refused to perform his constitutional duty despite three court orders.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Cheema said Justice Hassan passed an unconstitutional order regarding the chief minister’s oath.

He said he took the decision to take legal action against the judge after consulting with legal experts over the last two days.

Cheema said the judge’s verdict was tantamount to interference in the working of another institution.

Cheema claimed Pakistan’s biggest province has been taken hostage by one man.

He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to refrain his son from passing unconstitutional orders in the province.

Earlier, Cheema demanded that he be allowed to command a Junior Commissioned Officer and four soldiers so that he could arrest Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

Cheema is on the way out as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has resent the ‘advice’ for his removal to President Alvi. The advice would take effect by the next week under the constitution of Pakistan even if the president does not approve it.

The outgoing governor, however, wrote letters to the president, prime minister, and the COAS Wednesday, challenging the constitutionality of Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s election once again. He also urged General Bajwa to play his due role in the implementation of ‘the constitutional framework’ in the province.