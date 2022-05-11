Cheema refuses to go home, warns of deepening crisis

PTI’s Omar Sarfraz Cheema, whom the federal government Tuesday removed as Punjab governor through a Cabinet Division notification after President Alvi’s refusal to approve the summary of his dismissal, has said that he is still the governor and would not go home silently the way former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar went.

Cheema spoke to reporters in Islamabad on Wednesday as the doors of Lahore’s governor house remain shut on him under instructions by the PML-N leadership.

He said that “the Sicilian mafia” had turned civil servants into their personal employees and violated the constitution.

Cheema warned that Punjab’s constitutional and political crisis will deepen in the next 24 hours. If the constitutional institutions and judiciary failed to provide justice, people would take to the streets, he said.

Cheema said that he had the option of dissolving the Punjab Assembly from day one but he decided to exercise restraint.

He said that constitutionally he was still the governor, but the governor house had been occupied and he did know where to lodge a complaint.

Cheema said that Pakistan’s biggest province had been reduced to a joke with two chief ministers.

He urged the “people in the constitutional institutions” to immediately intervene and hold fresh elections.

Cheema also said that the chief minister’s office must be liberated.

He said Usman Buzdar was a mild-mannered person who did not speak to the media after his office was occupied as it was difficult to counter this “Sicilian mafia” but no one should be misled about him as he was no Usman Buzdar and would not sit silent.

Cheema said that the constitutional crisis began when his predecessor Chaudhry Sarwar wrongly approved the resignation of Usman Buzdar as it was addressed to the prime minister and not to the governor.

The PML-N leaders had also pointed this out by holding a press conference and, therefore, now they could not claim to be ignorant of this fact, he said.

He repeated his earlier claims that the election of chief minister was ultra vires.

Cheema also said that constitution did not provide for the National Assembly speaker to administer the oath to a chief minister.