Can Karachi reclaim its trash from private garbage pickers?

For Muhammad Farid, a resident of Gulberg in District Central in Karachi, paying Rs300 per month to private trash collectors to make the steadily growing pile of garbage in his home disappear was a worthy investment.

The question now is whether he will continue with the private trash collectors now that the government has finally launched a cleanup operation and trash collection service.

Service delayed is service denied

Karachi has a massive trash problem. This is not a secret. It has been long acknowledged and visible on every street corner from Seaview to the edge of Hub. The government has long promised comprehensive solutions to make the trash magically disappear, even teasing the option to use it for generating electrical power. But the cash strapped government has struggled to come good on that promise.

One of the worst affected areas by these broken promises has been the densely populated areas in District Central which have been waiting on the government to launch a door-to-door garbage collection operation to commence.

Sindh Solid Waste Management Board-SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa told SAMAA Digital that in January, the government had cancelled a contract for Spanish firm Urbaser for misleading the government. The government then gave the contract to the Chinese firm Gansu Constructions – which was already operating in Korangi – with a two-month deadline to start its operation in District Central.

Per the terms of the contract with Urbaser, the government expected the contractor to lift around 1,920 tons of garbage daily from District Central with an initial strength of 2,000 sanitary workers and 500 machines.

It further expected the company to invest in and manage the entire primary and secondary solid waste collection system in the district including door-to-door collection, transportation to collection stations and then to landfill, industrial waste management, offal waste management on Eidul Azha, road sweeping system (both manual and mechanical washing), establishment of scientific monitoring and tracking of the entire system, establishment of a Complaint Management System (CMS) and community awareness programs.

“The Sindh cabinet in February allowed the Chinese company 60 days to start operations in District Central,” he said, adding that the company was expected to start operations by the middle of May from North Nazimabad in the district. This promise was kept by the government with the service being inaugurated on Monday a full week before the mid of May.

Channa said that as many as 70 garbage collection vehicles have arrived at the garbage collection yard established by the company in Gulberg. Moreover, 220 vehicles will be used in cleanup operations in North Nazimabad, Landhi Zone and Model Zone including three-wheeler rickshaws, four wheeler mini trappers, compactors and other vehicles.

Shedding further light on the delays, District Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem said the process was set back due to delays in importing the requisite machinery.

Mafia factor

Even though officials have a long list of reasons to explain the delay in deploying the contracted services, from hiccups in the import of machinery to lack of adequate resources, sources suggested that there could be another factor at play – the presence of a strong ‘kachra (garbage) mafia’ in the biggest district of Karachi.

Former District Central administrator Muhammad Zaidi says that the absence of government garbage collection systems owing to insufficient funds, presented enterprising rag pickers and garbage collectors to turn trash into gold.

“The district municipal corporation (DMC) lacks sufficient resources to go door-to-door to collect garbage,” he said, adding that the DMC is responsible for arranging the transport of garbage from collection stations to landfills which could be holding up the execution of the contract with the Chinese garbage collection firm.

He stated that these ‘Kachra-mafia’, allegedly managed by influential contractors, approach locals and offer to take their garbage off their hands for a small fee. This fee ranges from Rs200 to Rs250.

The contractors, Zaidi claimed, employ an army of Afghan refugee rag-pickers who collect the trash from homes, but then go through it for valuable recyclable materials while leaving the rest of the trash strewn by the roadside.

Former District Central local government chairman Rehan Hashmi stated that the mafia has been operating for a while, adding that they cover around 25 union councils of District Central including North Nazimabad, Gulberg and North Karachi areas.

This was corroborated by residents of these areas. Kamran Raza, who lives in Union Council 8 of North Karachi, said that Afghan refugee children ring his doorbell daily to collect the garbage. He added that they used to charge around Rs150per month, but they too have now raised their charges to Rs200.

Residents of Bufferzone said they were being charged Rs250 per month by the contractor while Farid from Union Council 27 in Gulberg was paying Rs300 per month.

Inside job?

Hashmi suggested that these unregistered trash collectors are sheltered politically. He noted that during his tenure, he had taken a strong stance against this mafia. Eventually, he said, he wilted under political pressure.

“I wrote several letters to the Karachi commissioner, deputy commissioner and other concerned officials in this regard but nothing happened,” Hashmi stated.

He further claimed that officials associated with the DMC at the union council level were involved in setting up these unregistered firms and getting them the necessary paperwork to exploit the government’s inability to introduce a robust system.

But the claim that these contractors received political patronage was challenged on Monday when Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab addressed a ceremony to launch the garbage collection service in District Central. He suggested that the garbage collection mafia was actually a hindrance.

“During cleanliness operations, the ‘mafia’ create hurdles,” he said, adding that their cleanliness staff was brave.

Profitable

A senior District Central DMC officer helped calculate the estimated profit earned by the mafia through this business.

With an average of around 1,700 to 2,000 households in each union council of North Karachi; 1,200 to 1,500 households in each of Gulberg’s union councils, the contractor was making around Rs500,000 from each union council monthly. After excluding all expenses, the contractor was left with Rs250,000 as profit from a single union council.

For all of the 25 union councils in District Central, the mafia stood to earn Rs6.25 million every month. Such a sizeable sum would be too tempting for anyone to give up.

For now, the government seems to be readying for a fight against the mafia. Who will win remains to be seen?