Bilawal writes to UN on illegal ‘delimitation’ in occupied Kashmir

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has addressed a letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Secretary-General urging them to take immediate cognizance of India’s ploy of reducing Muslims’ representation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) through unlawful “delimitation” exercise.

According to the statement, the foreign minister urged the UN security council to remind India that Jammu and Kashmir remain an internationally recognized dispute and that it should refrain from bringing about any illegal demographic changes in the occupied territory.

Bilawal called for prevailing upon India to let the people of IOK determine their own future through a free and fair plebiscite under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He also underscored India’s human rights violations in the occupied territory and drew particular attention to the ongoing Indian efforts to further marginalize, disempower and divide the beleaguered Kashmiri population.

The foreign minister said the move is designed to pave way for installing yet another puppet government in the territory that is pliant to the BJP-RSS combine, and panders to its “Hindutva” ideology.