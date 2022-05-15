Bilawal says ‘Crisis Khan’ emptied coffers before leaving

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Imran Khan was running a ‘mujhe kiun nahi bachaya’ (why didn’t you save me) campaign and attacking the institutions.

Addressing a political rally in Karachi, Bilawal used the epithet of “Buhran (Crisis) Khan” for the PTI chief and said that Imran Khan created crises everywhere including in the water and power sectors and attacked the constitution.

Before leaving the government, he empties the national exchequer to create a financial crisis in the country, Bilawal said adding that Imran also damaged the country on the foreign policy front.

The PPP leader said that he and his party had declared at the outset that they would counter this undemocratic person inside and outside the parliament.

Bilawal reminded the audience that before Khan’s ouster he had led a march on Islamabad from Karachi and announced the no-confidence motion after entering the federal capital. The PPP sent the incompetent puppet home, he said.

Bilawal said that ‘the selected’ claimed that his government was removed by a foreign conspiracy that was hatched in the White House, but in reality, the strategy was planned at the Bilawal House.

Earlier, Bilawal was welcomed at the Karachi airport by PPP activists when he return to the city first time after being sworn in as the foreign minister of the country.