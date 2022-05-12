Bilawal says a minister threatened of martial-law night before no-confidence

Foreign Minister and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that the night before the no-confidence vote, he was threatened that martial-law could be imposed if the Opposition of the time doesn’t agree to immediate elections.
“This threat was sent by a minister though one of our compatriot ,” he claimed. He was speaking on the floor of the National Assembly.
For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a government was removed though constitutional and political means, said Bilawal Bhutto.
A parliamentary committee should be formed on all the attacks on the constitution since April 3. A commission should be formed to investigate those involved in unconstitutional and undemocratic, he said.
We are a democratic force and believe in reforms first and then elections, said Bilawal.
We want free and fair elections in the country, the minister said. For election reforms, first we’ll have to abolish all undemocratic presidential ordinances, said PPP chairman. If we don’t resolve the matter through talks there’s a possibility that next elections will be bloody, he said.
His comment on reforms first is in the contrast of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement who had said that fresh general elections may be held in the country before the appointment of a new chief of army staff.