Blinken, Bilawal affirm desire for ‘strong, prosperous’ bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday met with the US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken in New York and the two affirmed their desire for a strong and prosperous bilateral relationship, according to the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the ‘Global Food Security Call to Action’ conference at the United Nations. Bilawal is on his maiden visit to the UN and the United States after assuming the charge as the youngest foreign minister of Pakistan in the coalition government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed expanding partnership in climate, investment, trade, and health as well as people-to-people ties. They underscored the importance of U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on regional peace, counterterrorism, Afghan stability, support for Ukraine, and democratic principles,” Ned Price said.

Secretary Blinken welcomed Bilawal by saying that the United States is “ very pleased to be working with the foreign minister, with a new government in Pakistan.“

Blinken said that although the foreign ministers had gathered for the food security conference he found it ‘an important opportunity’ to talk about bilateral issues between Pakistan and the United State.

“We want to focus on the work we’re doing to strengthen our economic and commercial ties between the United States and Pakistan; of course, focus on regional security,” he said.

The US secretary of states welcomed Pakistan’s Chairmanship of the G77 and committed to advancing climate action and global food security.

“Pakistan is now in the chairmanship of the G77 and the United States is looking forward to strengthening our own relations and dialogue and communication with the G77. I look very much forward to speaking to the foreign minister about that,” said Blinken.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he looked forward to “the opportunity to increasing engagement between Pakistan and the United States, working with yourself and your administration to improve trade relations between Pakistan and the United States and create opportunities for American investors, and Pakistani investors, and Pakistani businessmen, and American entrepreneurs to work together.”

In an apparent reference to the situation in Afghanistan and the Ukraine war, Bilawal said that Pakistan was aware that recent geopolitical events had indeed aggravated the situation, and countries like Pakistan were facing challenges in food security, water security, and energy insecurity because of a whole host of issues ranging from climate change to “issues in our neighborhood.”

FM meets UN Secretary General

Earlier in the day, FM Bilawal also met with the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted serious human rights violations in Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the grave situation of illegal demographical changes made by India in the occupied valley.

The foreign minister emphasized the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in agreement with the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan strictly adheres to UN Charter and has always supported the redressal of global problems in line with these principles.