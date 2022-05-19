Bilawal calls for united response to address hunger, climate change

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the global powers to form a collective response for addressing existential crises like poverty, Covid-19 pandemic and food insecurity.

In his address to the Ministerial Meeting on “Global Food Security Call to Action” at the UN headquarters, the foreign minister stressed on the need of a global food security road map to address the imminent crises.

He called on the UN member states to keep food and agriculture markets open, avoid unjust restrictions, increase fertilizer production, support small farmers and invest in climate smart agriculture innovations.

The foreign minister said the global food security challenges cannot be dealt with without a plan to address “existential crises” like the climate change, Covid-19 pandemic and global conflicts.

He added the new generation looks to the world leaders to unite to meet these challenges, but lamented that divided response of the world powers to address these issues.

He added that these challenges transcend borders, ethnicities, and do not differentiate between the rich and the poor.

“Initially we saw the politicization of science, disinformation campaigns and domestic and international political rivalries poisoning the debate around our global response.”

Talking about Pakistan, the minister said it has the potential to not only meet its own food security needs but that of the world as well.

But the country has been “unable to unlock its own agriculture and economic potential,” he added.

He outlined a number of reasons for Pakistan’s food insecurity, including colonialism, turbulent history, geo-political challenges, poverty and climate change.

“We have suffered from the vestiges of colonialism[,] our own turbulent history and constant quest to improve our democracy. We are caught in the cross hairs of global geopolitics…while our own context provides a unique set of challenges.”

“Like the rest of the developing world, we [Pakistan] too face the same existential threats of climate change, Covid-19 pandemic and poverty. All these factors make a country like Pakistan not only food insecure, but water and energy insecure as well,” said Bilawal.

The foreign minister said that despite limited resources, Pakistan never backed away from helping other countries in the time of need.

“Pakistan is playing a leadership role in advocating for humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan. We have provided humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and to the Ukraine despite our limited resources.”

Bilawal also talked about the acute water shortage in Pakistan and the record-breaking heatwave that has gripped most part of the countries for over a month.

He said last month, Jacobbabad recorded the highest temperatures on the planet with 50 degrees centigrade, before adding that such temperatures are reached in peak summer season and not in spring

“We face an acute water shortage and our entire country is currently suffering from drought. Agriculture and food security are at risk but we are also facing water insecurity as a result of the climate crisis.”

He stressed on the need of dialogue and diplomacy to address pressing issued like hunger, Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.