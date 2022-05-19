Thursday, May 19, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  17
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bilawal pledges to fight against extremism

Urges world to resolve humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says he's focused on spreading a peaceful, progressive message of Islam (Photo: CNN/ Screengrab)

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that despite the differences between the political opponents, the coalition government has come together in the larger national interest to pull Pakistan out of a multitude of crisis, including extremism and terrorism, and threat to democracy and the economy.

In an interview with CNN’s Amanpour on Wednesday, the foreign minister maintained that all political parties have come together to push electoral and democratic reforms.

“Pakistan does not intend to take a unilateral decision about recognition of Afghan government,” he said. “I hope that the government in Afghanistan will fulfill its commitments and will not allow its soil to be used for terrorism against any country.”

Talking about girls’ education in Afghanistan, he said Islam guarantees the rights of men and women to an equal degree, and Pakistan was the first Muslim country to have a female prime minister, hoping that the Afghan government will live up to its promise that girls and women would be allowed to go to school, college and university.

He called for engagement with the Afghan government in wake of the looming humanitarian crisis in the country while underscoring the importance of preventing an economic collapse in Afghanistan which could have disastrous implications for its people.

The foreign minister urged the international community to focus on dealing with the humanitarian crisis instead of the blame game. “Abandoning people of Afghanistan will not be beneficial for the world community,” he concluded.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TikTokers making viral videos set Margalla Hills on fire
TikTokers making viral videos set Margalla Hills on fire
TikTok issues warning after Margalla Hills fire video viral
TikTok issues warning after Margalla Hills fire video viral
#FactCheck: Did Saudi Arabia ban carrying Zamzam water on flights?
#FactCheck: Did Saudi Arabia ban carrying Zamzam water on flights?
CJP takes suo moto notice of 'interference' in accountability process
CJP takes suo moto notice of ‘interference’ in accountability process
Rasheed: Interviews for caretaker PM being held in Rawalpindi, Islamabad
Rasheed: Interviews for caretaker PM being held in Rawalpindi, Islamabad
Intelligence official gunned down in Peshawar
Intelligence official gunned down in Peshawar
Pakistan, IMF begin Doha talks over release of funds
Pakistan, IMF begin Doha talks over release of funds
Imran Khan addresses Lahore bar, seeks support from lawyers
Imran Khan addresses Lahore bar, seeks support from lawyers
Zardari minting money while Shehbaz gets cursed for it: Imran
Zardari minting money while Shehbaz gets cursed for it: Imran
SC verdict's impact, TikTokers burn forest, Islamabad schools closed
SC verdict’s impact, TikTokers burn forest, Islamabad schools closed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.