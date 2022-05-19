Bilawal pledges to fight against extremism

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that despite the differences between the political opponents, the coalition government has come together in the larger national interest to pull Pakistan out of a multitude of crisis, including extremism and terrorism, and threat to democracy and the economy.

In an interview with CNN’s Amanpour on Wednesday, the foreign minister maintained that all political parties have come together to push electoral and democratic reforms.

“Pakistan does not intend to take a unilateral decision about recognition of Afghan government,” he said. “I hope that the government in Afghanistan will fulfill its commitments and will not allow its soil to be used for terrorism against any country.”

Talking about girls’ education in Afghanistan, he said Islam guarantees the rights of men and women to an equal degree, and Pakistan was the first Muslim country to have a female prime minister, hoping that the Afghan government will live up to its promise that girls and women would be allowed to go to school, college and university.

He called for engagement with the Afghan government in wake of the looming humanitarian crisis in the country while underscoring the importance of preventing an economic collapse in Afghanistan which could have disastrous implications for its people.

The foreign minister urged the international community to focus on dealing with the humanitarian crisis instead of the blame game. “Abandoning people of Afghanistan will not be beneficial for the world community,” he concluded.