Biden says Islamophobia a real challenge, vows to promote equality

US congresswoman Madinah Wilson-Anton and several other American Muslims attended a reception hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Grammy winner Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab also spoke alongside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Addressing the event President Biden admitted that Islamophobia was a real challenge and vowed to promote equality for people of all faiths in the United States.

Two leading Muslim congresswomen, Ilhan Omar — who recently visited Pakistan and met with PTI chief Imran Khan — and Rashida Tlaib Carson were also invited to the event but could not attend.

President Biden said he had met with Ilhan over the weekend.

The presidential reception is an annual event but like other ceremonies, it was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the promises I made when I ran for office is that I was to restore this annual celebration because it’s important. … Sadly last year, because of the pandemic, we had to hold a virtual event. This year, thanks to the progress we’ve made fighting the pandemic, we can fully honor my promise,” Biden said.

Biden thanked “brilliant Muslim scientists who helped pioneer the technology for COVID-19 vaccine.”

The US president also spoke about similarities between Abrahamic faiths, Islam, Judaism, and Christianity, especially Lent and Ramadan, the periods of fasting in Christianity and Islam.

“You know, there’s a lot of similarities between all the three major religions here. But I want you to know you have a slight advantage in Ramadan. For Lent, I got to go 40 days. Forty days with no sweets and no ice cream,” he said.

“This year, for the first time in decades, three Abrahamic faiths all celebrate their holy days at the same time. Think about that. The same time,” Biden said.

Arooj Aftab speaks at the White House as President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden look on. PHOTO Instagram Arooj Aftab

Biden also reminded the audience that he had appointed the first Muslim to serve as Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. Rashid Hussain assumed the office in January this year.

The American president said that “around the world … so many Muslims [are] being targeted with violence” and named Uyghurs and Rohingyas as the people who could not celebrate Eid.

Biden also spoke against Islamophobia and admitted that it existed in American society. “Muslims make our nation stronger every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia that exists. I mean, it’s just astounding. ”

He also vowed to promote equality. “Making our own nation more equitable, more inclusive for Muslim Americans is an essential part of the enduring work to form the more perfect union. That’s what we seek.”