BAP submits no-confidence motion against CM Bizenjo

The disgruntled lawmakers of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Wednesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The motion was submitted by Yar Muhammad Rind, flanked by several BAP members including former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, who said that the party members were united against Bizenjo and had decided to table a no-confidence motion against him.

He cited the worsening law and order situation in Balochistan as the reason for the move and said that the state of affairs ion in Balochistan was affecting Sindh too.

“We have all the required numbers and the no-confidence motion will be a success against Bizenjo,” Rind said. “The party will decide on the new chief minister after holding consultations with other parties.”

At least 33 votes are required for the no-confidence motion to succeed, while the party needs 17 votes to file the motion against the CM.

On the other hand, Balochistan government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that the no-confidence motion would be defeated and Bizenjo would complete his constitutional term.

Imran Khan held responsible for situation in Balochistan

Addressing the press conference with Rind, Jam Kamal said that they had high expectations from Bizenjo but he failed to deliver and now he must present himself for accountability.

“We had warned him [Bizenjo] about measures he was taking and which were not right for Balochistan and we cannot bear this anymore,” Jam added.

Yar Muhammad Rind, who is PTI Balochistan president, expressed displeasure over the decisions of party chief Imran Khan and said people who gave 20 years of their life for PTI were ignored.

“Imran Khan did a big injustice to Balochistan.” Yar lamented.

He slammed Bizenjo for being involved in “massive corruption” and said that in comparison to what Bizenjo had been doing Jam Kamal — who was dislodged last year by a no-confidence vote — now appeared a “saint”.

“We had differences with him [Jam] which were tolerated for three and a half years,” the PTI Balochistan president said.

This would be the next no-confidence motion against a chief minister in the province in less than a year.

In October last year, BAP removed Jam Kamal as Balochistan’s chief minister, replacing him with Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who was elected unopposed.

He had secured 39 votes out of 64 members eligible to vote.