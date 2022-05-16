Monday, May 16, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  14
PML-N calls for anti-corruption investigation against Buzdar

Blames PTI-govt for 'deferring payments'

Posted: May 16, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar has claimed Usman Buzdar, the former chief minister, made assets worth Rs10 billion during his tenure in Punjab calling for an anti-corruption investigation.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, the PML-N secretary general slammed the ex-chief minister and said he had “deprived the poor masses of their rights and exploited the resources”.

Talking about the energy and economic crisis, the PML-N leader said the “previous government had deferred payments” which caused the Pakistani rupee devaluation, adding that “things will be better now”.

More to follow…

