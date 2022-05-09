Order Mazari to withdraw letters to UN: Ashrafi to Imran

Your browser does not support the video tag.

At a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said Shireen Mazari had written to the UN a few days ago.

In a letter to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, PTI leader Shireen Mazari had alleged that the government is using the religion card against the political opponents.

She said that the registration of blasphemy cases against Imran and PTI leaders in connection in connection with the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident where federal ministers were heckled by Pakistani pilgrims.

Ashrafi said that the letters written by Mazari will be used as a testimony against Pakistan and its blasphemy laws. It will also strengthen those powers that had put Pakistan in FATF [grey list] and create problems for the country, he added.

Imran Khan understands the sensitivity of this issue, therefore I requested Khan to withdraw the letter, Ashraf. He warned that council will be forced to ponder over the purpose behind this move if the letter is withdrawn.

He asked why Imran Khan did not approach the Council of Islamic Ideology or the Muttehda Ulema Board over the misuse of blasphemy laws. “If he wanted to complain to foreign powers, then why didn’t he register his complaint with the OIC,” he added.

"They keep saying that they are against foreign conspiracy and no one has the right to make Pakistan's foreign policy but they are inviting outsiders to interfere in the internal sensitive matter of the country," he lamented. "Every single person in this nation is a guardian of blasphemy."

Moreover, he said every political party should condemn the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.