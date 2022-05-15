Asad Umar forecasts six percent economic growth, credits PTI’s policies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has claimed the economy would grow by six percent in 2022 owning to the economic policies of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was addressing a press conference along with PTI leaders in Islamabad.

Umar said the country had bumper outputd of four major crops last year, the industry grew by 10.6percent and the exports increased by 26percent.

“The sugarcane crop increased by a record 9.6percent, rice production hit nine million tons after an increase of 10.7percent from last year, the maize crop increased by 8.6percent and the potato crop increased by 34.8percent,” Umar said.

He credited the PTI’s policies for these bumper crops, adding at the time when food prices are rising all over the world, former PM Khan’s “farmer-friendly policies” resulted in record output of four major crops.

He claimed the large scale manufacturing grew 10.6percent in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Umar also credited Khan for 26percent growth in the country’s export last year.

“[Former PM] Khan focused more on exports more than any other prime minister and made them a central part of his economic policies,” said Umar.

Umar said during the last year of the PTI government, the production of electricity increased by ten percent.

“But since the [current] government came into power, worst load shedding started in the country,” said Umar.

Umar claimed the sales of petrol increased by 17percent that indicated the economic growth.

“When these numbers are taken into account, we could estimate the growth rate would exceed 5.6percent, which it hit last year,” said Umar.

Outlining the previous government’s achievements, Umar said the economy was improving before a “foreign-sponsored no-confidence motion” was moved in the Parliament.

Since the motion, he said, the foreign reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan dipped by more than $6b.

“The depleting reserves are putting the rupee under pressure which lost Rs15 against the dollar,” he said.

He blamed the current government for high inflation, which Umar claimed, was highest in 11 years.

He also reminded Finance Minister Miftah Ismail of his criticism when the previous government hiked the petrol prices.

“Miftah [Ismail], you said who could afford Rs137 per litre petrol and that the PDM wouldn’t allow the [PTI] government to increase even a single rupee on petrol.”

Just remember this statement when you hike the petrol prices, said Umar.