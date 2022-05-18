Article 63A: The dissenting view

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has announced its verdict, in advisory jurisdiction, on the presidential reference for the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution.

A five-member bench announced its ruling with a 3-2 majority decision that the vote cast by the defecting members of the national and provincial assembly against the party line would not be counted in the final tally.

The two dissenting judges, Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Jamal Khan Mandokhail, said that if the vote of a lawmaker is not counted in the final tally it meant that they had not committed defection.

“We have had the privilege of going through the short order of our learned brothers. For the reasons to be recorded later, with great respect, we are not in agreement with the same,” the judgment stated.

“Article 63A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is a complete code in itself, which provides a comprehensive procedure regarding defection of a member of the Parliament and consequences thereof,” it added.

“In case the Election Commission of Pakistan confirms the declaration sent by a Party Head against a member, he/she shall cease to be a Member of the House.”

It further added that the seat shall become vacant. “A right of appeal to this Court has also been provided under sub-Article (5) of Article 63A of the Constitution, to either of the party, aggrieved by the decision of the Election Commission,” the short order stated.

“Any further interpretation of Article 63A of the Constitution, in our view, would amount to re-writing or reading into the Constitution and will also affect the other provisions of the Constitution, which has not even been asked by the President through this Reference,” it added.

“We see no force in the questions asked through this Presidential Reference, which are answered in the negative,” the note said.

If the Parliament, however, deems fit or appropriate may impose further bar or restrictions upon the defectors. Similarly, Constitution Petitions No. 2 and 9 of 2022 are dismissed.