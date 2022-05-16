Allies to have key role in economic, political decisions: PM Shehbaz

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With the economic and political crises growing in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday started consultations with all allies, reminding them of the critical role they can play in developing a consensus on difficult decisions.

This was stressed as Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan, called on PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday for a one-on-one meeting.

During the meeting, the two discussed the overall political situation of the country, an official communique stated.

Shehbaz highlighted the need for building consensus to resolve key governance challenges facing the incumbent government and appreciated the role played by allies in addressing these challenges.

He added that maintaining consensus amongst all allies on any future decisions was critical.

In this regard, he said that their collective agenda should be to provide relief to the public.

Dr Siddiqui appreciated Shehbaz's decision to include public welfare projects and prioritise public interest in policy decisions apart from immediate action on development projects for Karachi.

Samaa TV reporter Usman Khan said that the meeting was the first of a series of meetings which Shehbaz is expected to undertake in the coming days with the government's allies.

He added that the two discussed ongoing issues in the country, including fuel prices and the ongoing political crisis.

With regards to the fuel prices, Usman said that insiders suggested that the premier wanted the allies to decide with consensus on what should be done and whether they should be raised or maintained.

With regards to the political crisis, Usman said that per sources, the premier had hinted at going to the polls earlier than previously stated.

Earlier, the prime minister had suggested that he will summon a meeting of all allied parties to deliberate on key economic and political issues in the country and chart a way forward.

Ruling party insiders suggested that the prime minister will take all allied parties into confidence over the decisions taken during the federal cabinet's meetings in London and then unanimously decide on the future line of action. He will then address the nation.