Aleem Khan turns down Hamza Shahbaz’s offer

The chief minister wanted Aleem to join his cabinet as senior minister

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Punjab Assembly MPA and former senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan has turned down an offer extended to him by Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, who wanted Aleem Khan to join his cabinet as senior minister.

The chief minister had also offered other ministries to the Aleem Khan group.

Mian Khalid Mahmood, the spokesperson for the Aleem Khan group, confirmed on Wednesday that Abdul Aleem Khan had decided not to accept any position in the current Punjab government.

He said that the reports about Aleem Khan accepting any ministry, government position, or about any other appointment were not correct.

Aleem Khan had informed the PML-N leadership about his decision on day one, the spokesperson said adding that the dissident PTI leader would not accept any ministry or any other government position.

