Aitzaz Ahsan objects to PML-N’s ‘semi cabinet meeting’ in London

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan said Monday that allied parties have reservations about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to London.

Last week, the prime minister and federal ministers visited London where they held discussions with Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, the PPP leader said a cabinet meeting was held in London, which was even attended by those not part of the federal cabinet.

He said the prime minister should have taken the allies into confidence before leaving for London, adding that he was taking decisions with the “semi-cabinet” in London.

“Now he will inform us about the decisions upon his arrival.”

Further, Ahsan clarified PPP did not ask for any seat from PML-N in Punjab as it has all the ministries, including the interior ministry and the law ministry, and they will make decisions.

