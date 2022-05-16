Monday, May 16, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  14
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Aitzaz Ahsan objects to PML-N’s ‘semi cabinet meeting’ in London

He says PM should have taken allies into confidence before leaving

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan said Monday that allied parties have reservations about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to London. Last week, the prime minister and federal ministers visited London where they held discussions with Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Speaking to SAMAA TV, the PPP leader said a cabinet meeting was held in London, which was even attended by those not part of the federal cabinet. He said the prime minister should have taken the allies into confidence before leaving for London, adding that he was taking decisions with the "semi-cabinet" in London. “Now he will inform us about the decisions upon his arrival.” Further, Ahsan clarified PPP did not ask for any seat from PML-N in Punjab as it has all the ministries, including the interior ministry and the law ministry, and they will make decisions.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan said Monday that allied parties have reservations about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to London.

Last week, the prime minister and federal ministers visited London where they held discussions with Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, the PPP leader said a cabinet meeting was held in London, which was even attended by those not part of the federal cabinet.

He said the prime minister should have taken the allies into confidence before leaving for London, adding that he was taking decisions with the “semi-cabinet” in London.

“Now he will inform us about the decisions upon his arrival.”

Further, Ahsan clarified PPP did not ask for any seat from PML-N in Punjab as it has all the ministries, including the interior ministry and the law ministry, and they will make decisions.

 
aitzaz ahsan PPP
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Aitzaz Ahsan objects to PML-N's 'semi cabinet meeting' in London
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hajj scheme balloting results announced
Hajj scheme balloting results announced
Govt hints at "good news" of lower hajj costs
Govt hints at “good news” of lower hajj costs
Pakistan's envoy to Italy dismissed for 'sexually harassing' female colleague
Pakistan’s envoy to Italy dismissed for ‘sexually harassing’ female colleague
Maryam calls for immediate probe of threats to Imran
Maryam calls for immediate probe of threats to Imran
No increase in petrol, diesel prices, announces Miftah
No increase in petrol, diesel prices, announces Miftah
Teenager arrested for raping, killing young boy in Karachi
Teenager arrested for raping, killing young boy in Karachi
Two Sikh men killed in Peshawar
Two Sikh men killed in Peshawar
Four arrested in connection with Karachi Saddar bomb explosion
Four arrested in connection with Karachi Saddar bomb explosion
Karachi University bombing: Investigators release sketch of suspected facilitator
Karachi University bombing: Investigators release sketch of suspected facilitator
Imran: 'Govt of thieves' imposed due to internal Mir Jaffars
Imran: ‘Govt of thieves’ imposed due to internal Mir Jaffars
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.