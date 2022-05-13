After Imran, former NA speaker, deputy approaches court for review

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has filed the review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision to declare the Suri’s ruling in unconstitutional.

Last month, the larger bench of the apex court declared the deputy speaker’s ruling to disallow a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan as unconstitutional in a unanimous judgment. It set aside the ruling as well as the subsequent steps including then prime minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the assemblies.

On Thursday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan filed a petition seeking reversal of SC verdict in former deputy speaker’s ruling case.

In their petitions, Qaiser and Suri maintained that the apex court’s decision to strike down the deputy speaker’s ruling is unconstitutional.

The court can not interfere in the working of the parliament, the petitions read. The petitioners prayed that the court to revist its decision to declare the deputy speaker’s ruling unconstitutional and restore National Assembly.