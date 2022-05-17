Tuesday, May 17, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  15
Abdul Hafeez Sheikh gets protective bail from SHC

He was accused of causing loss to exchequer

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Former Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shekh has been granted protective bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The court also ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to not arrest Dr Sheikh upon his return to Pakistan.

The bail has been granted for 10 days against surety bonds of Rs100,000.

In July 2021, NAB Karachi recommended filing a reference against Dr Sheikh and two former chairmen of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Abdullah Yousaf and Salman Siddique.

They were accused of misuse of authority and causing loss of over $11m to the exchequer.

Dr Sheikh was alleged to have been involved in misuse of authority as finance minister during the Pakistan Peoples Party government.

