Saturday, May 7, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  05
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah files for divorce

Says MNA forces her to make explicit videos, do drugs

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third wife, Dania Bibi who is commonly known as Dania Shah, has filed for divorce in Bahalwapur’s Family Court.

In her application, Dania said that the four months of her marriage with Aamir was no less than a torture.

She has also filed for dower including a house worth Rs110 million in Karachi’s Khudada Colony, Rs250,000 in cash, one Toyota Corolla GLI 2022 model, 3 tola gold jewellery worth around Rs400,000.

Dania said that Aamir had promised her parents that he’d buy her a separate house. He also promised to give her all the luxuries of life and keep her happy.

Aamir Liaquat vows to expose truth about Dania

Taking to Instagram, Aamir Liaquat Hussain reacted to the accusations levelled by Dania and said, “If she wasn’t still my wife, I would have to tell the truth which will be a “shock for the entire country”.

The PTI leader posted a video of Dania in which she was urging people not to spread “misinformation” regarding their divorce. “The video was posted two days ago,” he added.

Dania, in her application, claimed that four months of her marriage was no less than torture.

Aamir requested the media and social media users to have a look at the pictures and videos of Dania and tell “if a person who has been experiencing violence would look this fresh.”

“I would appeal you to let me get tested, it will prove whether I drink or not,” Aamir wrote. “I never took ice (crystal meth) in my life.”

Aamir also added that he will soon reveal a “horrifying truth” about Dania.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Maryam Nawaz: With one appointment Khan's government collapsed
Maryam Nawaz: With one appointment Khan’s government collapsed
Aleem Khan challenges Imran Khan for TV debate
Aleem Khan challenges Imran Khan for TV debate
PML-N MPA Naveed Ali’s father shot dead in Pakpattan
PML-N MPA Naveed Ali’s father shot dead in Pakpattan
Pakistani rupee falls in the interbank market
Pakistani rupee falls in the interbank market
Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania Shah files for divorce
Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah files for divorce
Two ninth-graders killed in car accident near Karachi’s Do Darya
Two ninth-graders killed in car accident near Karachi’s Do Darya
Govt announces new office hours as NAB restores Saturday off
Govt announces new office hours as NAB restores Saturday off
Watch: Karakoram Highway bridge collapses in Hunza
Watch: Karakoram Highway bridge collapses in Hunza
Health Minister Patel happy to be called ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’
Health Minister Patel happy to be called ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’
Imran: Sea of people to hit Islamabad after May 20
Imran: Sea of people to hit Islamabad after May 20
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.