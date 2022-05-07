Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah files for divorce

Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third wife, Dania Bibi who is commonly known as Dania Shah, has filed for divorce in Bahalwapur’s Family Court.

In her application, Dania said that the four months of her marriage with Aamir was no less than a torture.

She has also filed for dower including a house worth Rs110 million in Karachi’s Khudada Colony, Rs250,000 in cash, one Toyota Corolla GLI 2022 model, 3 tola gold jewellery worth around Rs400,000.

Dania said that Aamir had promised her parents that he’d buy her a separate house. He also promised to give her all the luxuries of life and keep her happy.

Aamir Liaquat vows to expose truth about Dania

Taking to Instagram, Aamir Liaquat Hussain reacted to the accusations levelled by Dania and said, “If she wasn’t still my wife, I would have to tell the truth which will be a “shock for the entire country”.

The PTI leader posted a video of Dania in which she was urging people not to spread “misinformation” regarding their divorce. “The video was posted two days ago,” he added.

Aamir requested the media and social media users to have a look at the pictures and videos of Dania and tell “if a person who has been experiencing violence would look this fresh.”

“I would appeal you to let me get tested, it will prove whether I drink or not,” Aamir wrote. “I never took ice (crystal meth) in my life.”

Aamir also added that he will soon reveal a “horrifying truth” about Dania.