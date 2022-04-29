Yousuf Raza Gillani to remain senator: ECP rejects PTI’s petitions

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the verdict reserved in the video sandal case involving former prime minister and PPP Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani.

The commission said it found no directly incriminating evidence against the senator. Gillani will remain the senator, the verdict said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) had approached the ECP for disqualification of Gillani. In 2021, petitions were filed against Gillani after a video of Gillani’s son Ali Haider went viral. The video shows Ali instructing PTI MNAs how to make a vote in the Senate election invalid by over-writing and ticking in front of the names of all candidates on the ballot paper.

There has been a lot of misinformation being spread about the case, said Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Out of 20 hearing, the PTI sought adjournment 20 times, said CEC.

The commission ordered the District Election Commissioner to register a case against Ali Haider fpr corrupt practice.

Javed Iqbal, who was representing Gillani, said that no evidence were presented against Gillani. The commission has dismissed the applications against his client.

Few PTI leaders had made a false case against Gillani, he said.