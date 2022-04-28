Will children get crisp banknotes this Eid?

With Eidul Fitr less than a week away, children are counting down the hours until they will be able to enjoy the festival with their new clothes, new shoes and loads of sweets.

What they are also secretly waiting for is to accumulate lots of crisp banknotes, given out by their elders as ‘Eidi’ which they will later use to buy goodies.

While parents mostly worry about completing the clothing and accessory wishlist of their children, they also worry about securing bundles of new notes to distribute amongst their children and others. The problem then is, where to secure these crisp new notes?

Usually, the State Bank of Pakistan anticipates the rise in demand for Eid and makes arrangements to supply new notes to the public for the occasion either directly from its counters or through commercial banks.

With the rise in demand, the central bank created a technological system to request notes to efficiently manage demand and supply. The system allowed citizens to book their allocated bundles by sending a text message to their dedicated shortcode.

But with the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic curbing public interaction, the SBP had suspended arrangements for the issuance of new currency notes during the last two years.

Even though the government has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions across the country, the SBP has yet to make dedicated arrangements for the provision of new notes.

Commercial banks continue to provide their customers with new notes from their stock, but the banks have limited stock of notes.

Banking sources stated that at the commercial level, branches usually have sufficient stock of large denomination notes. But they have very limited stock for smaller denominations of Rs10, Rs20, and Rs50. These are the notes which are in most demand over Eid and special arrangements have to be made to secure sufficient stock of these notes.

So what happens if you are unable to get bundles of the crisp new notes you need?

Every year, even when the SBP makes sufficient arrangements, it is impossible for it to meet the demand or reach all the people. Those who fail to get notes from the banks have to turn to the unregulated black market of currency dealers to secure new notes.

One hub of these black-market currency dealers is located near Bolton market in Karachi. Sources said that dealers here start preparations for Eid several weeks in advance. They collect bundles of new currency notes from the banks and hoard them until Eid when they sell them for a premium.

Sources added that those who create necklaces of banknotes are also involved in hoarding notes.

SBP Spokesperson Abid Qamar said that, unlike in previous years, special arrangements have yet to be made by the central bank for the issuance of new currency notes to the public but commercial banks would be able to provide new notes to customers from their stocks.

“The Covid-19 SOPs and restrictions are gone,” he said, suggesting that there is an expectation that Eidul Fitr will be observed with traditional zeal and fervor and with it demand for new currency notes.

“New currency notes have to be arranged in advance,” he explained before conceding that this could not be done this year.

The SBP had printed new currency notes worth Rs284 billion for Eidul Fitr in 2019, the year preceding the Covid-19 outbreak. This was up from notes worth Rs185 billion which were printed in 2018.

But in the subsequent three years, no special arrangements were made for printing new notes.