Why threat alert failed to prevent Confucius Institute attack

The Chinese nationals teaching at the University of Karachi (UoK) Confucius Institute had received a threat alert from Pakistani authorities, yet the warning failed to prevent the deadly attack which left four people, including the director of the institute, dead, officials told SAMAA Digital.

Thousands of Chinese nationals live in Pakistan, both assigned to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and non-CPEC projects. Only in Karachi do they number over 2,000.

CPEC, part of China’s belt and road initiative, opens a number of opportunities for Pakistanis and this is the reason that many of them are willing to learn Mandarin to engage with Chinese nationals.

Propped up by changing business and geographical dynamics, the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi has emerged as “the largest Chinese language center in Pakistan in terms of the number of teachers, students and teaching sites,” according to the UoK website.

The institute is a joint venture of University of Karachi and China’s Sichaun Normal University, which sends in the teachers.

With a number of attacks against Chinese nationals in Pakistan in recent years, the security of foreign faculty at Confucius Institute has become a challenge and UoK officials take it seriously.

The university has provided on-campus residential facilities to the Chinese nationals at the Foreign Faculty Guest House, which is guarded by the varsity’s own guards.

The authorities have developed security protocols that require the Chinese faculty to inform paramilitary Rangers and police about their movement outside the campus.

On Tuesday, three Chinese faculty members and their driver died in a suicide attack at the gate of Confucius Institute. Soon after the attack, a letter surfaced over the internet. It was sent by Karachi University Security Advisor Dr Muhammad Zubair to the director of the Confucius Institute requesting him to urge the faculty that they must follow the security protocols.

The letter, dated April 1, shows that the security advisor had urged the director of the institute to make sure that the Chinese faculty members do not venture outside the campus without a security detail.

The question, however, is why he had to write the letter. Karachi University Campus Security Officer Muhammad Asif told SAMAA Digital that almost a month before a female suicide bomber targeted their van on Tuesday, the Chinese nationals had travelled to the Jinnah International Airport in the same vehicle without informing the police or Rangers.

The incident rang alarm bells among the UoK security officials. The university’s security officials and Rangers personnel reached Foreign Faculty Guest House as soon as they learnt about it. However, the foreign nationals returned safely.

According to Campus Security Officer, the foreigners told the security officials that they had gone out to see their relatives at the airport.

Asif said that after the development, it was decided that Rangers personnel would monitor the movement of Chinese nationals even when they come out of the hostel to go to the institute for teaching.

They were escorted by Rangers personnel on two motorbikes, one leading the van and the other following it. The escort bikes were travelling with the van on Tuesday when it came under attack.

However, the visit of the Chinese nationals to the airport was not the only cause of alarm. There was a security threat.

Advisor to Vice-Chancellor on Security Affairs Dr Muhammad Zubair confirmed to SAMAA Digital in a telephone conversation that the Chinese faculty had received threats and a few days before the Ramzan started, the UoK security and Pakistan Rangers jointly held a meeting to review security for the Chinese nationals.

According to Zubair, the meeting discussed enhanced security measures, but they were yet to be put in place.

Zubair said that the threat had been received before the Chinese faculty made their daring trip to the airport and this was the reason that he wrote the letter to the director.