Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

When does Eid-ul-Fitr fall this year in Pakistan?

Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

The holy month of Ramzan is coming to an end and the nation is excited to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 with new attires, mehndi, and delicious dishes.

In this regard, the astronomers have predicted that the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on the evening of May 2 so the Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Pakistan.

Experts say the so-called birth of the moon is likely to happen between April 30 and May 1 on crossing conjunction point at 1:28 am Pakistan time.

Meanwhile, the duration for moon sighting after the sunset will be at least 40 minutes and a maximum of 89 minutes and the crescent could be clearly sighted in different parts of the country on the eve of coming Monday if we have a clear sky.

Eid holidays

The federal government has announced four days of holidays from May 2 to May 5 on the account of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022, while a summary of a three-day holiday was sent to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but he approved a four-day holiday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Eid-ul-Fitr Eid-ul-Fitr 2022
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
When Eid-ul-Fitr can be celebrated in Pakistan this year?
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast
‘Imran made my life difficult for going after Arif Naqvi’
‘Imran made my life difficult for going after Arif Naqvi’
Lahore court allows Dua Zehra to go 'wherever she wants'
Lahore court allows Dua Zehra to go ‘wherever she wants’
Defeat 'foreign-backed agenda', Imran reacts to Karachi attack
Defeat ‘foreign-backed agenda’, Imran reacts to Karachi attack
How many luxury cars Farah Khan owns?
How many luxury cars Farah Khan owns?
Why threat alert failed to prevent Confucius Institute attack
Why threat alert failed to prevent Confucius Institute attack
LHC orders governor to administer Hamza Shahbaz's oath by tomorrow
LHC orders governor to administer Hamza Shahbaz’s oath by tomorrow
Pakistan condoles with China, PM Shehbaz visits embassy
Pakistan condoles with China, PM Shehbaz visits embassy
China condemns Karachi attack, demands crack down against terrorist organizations
China condemns Karachi attack, demands crack down against terrorist organizations
Sindh House attack: PTI MNAs arrested after IHC cancels bail
Sindh House attack: PTI MNAs arrested after IHC cancels bail
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.