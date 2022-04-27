When does Eid-ul-Fitr fall this year in Pakistan?

The holy month of Ramzan is coming to an end and the nation is excited to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 with new attires, mehndi, and delicious dishes.

In this regard, the astronomers have predicted that the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on the evening of May 2 so the Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Pakistan.

Experts say the so-called birth of the moon is likely to happen between April 30 and May 1 on crossing conjunction point at 1:28 am Pakistan time.

Meanwhile, the duration for moon sighting after the sunset will be at least 40 minutes and a maximum of 89 minutes and the crescent could be clearly sighted in different parts of the country on the eve of coming Monday if we have a clear sky.

Eid holidays

The federal government has announced four days of holidays from May 2 to May 5 on the account of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022, while a summary of a three-day holiday was sent to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but he approved a four-day holiday.