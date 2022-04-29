Friday, April 29, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  27
Met forecasts dusty, rainy Eid for several cities

Danger of landslides in Gilgit Baltistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a spell of rain with dust storms and thunderstorms from May 1 to May 5 – during the Eid holidays in different areas of Pakistan.

According to the statement, a westerly wave is likely to enter the western parts of the country from May 1 which is expected to persist till May 5.

“During May 1 and May 2, dust-storm is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin,” it stated.

While rain and thunderstorm are expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan from 01st May to 03rd May.

The Met department forecast a drop in temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius during the day during the rain spell and warned of land sliding in the potential areas of Gilgit-Baltistan from May 2 till May 5.

It also advised the authorities concerned to stay vigilant during the notified period.

Dust storm and light rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Faisalabad, Lahore and neighboring areas from May 2 to May 4.

