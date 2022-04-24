Vindictive brothers-duo assault doctor after failing medical test despite bribe

Your browser does not support the video tag.

On February 14, a group of five armed men entered a medical complex in Township area of Lahore and held the staff hostage at gun point. They assaulted the on-duty doctor and then fled the scene.

On the face of it, it appeared to be a strange incident. The assailants vandalized the laboratory but did not rob anything. They were clear about their target – assault the doctor.

Police investigations revealed that the attackers had personal scores to settle with the victim.

They story started a few months ago when two brothers from Sahiwal decided to apply for a job abroad.

They needed a medical report to say everything is copacetic. For this purpose, they bribed the doctor who assured that not even blemish would appear on the report.

When the brothers got the report, they were shocked. They had failed the test, and with it, their dream to secure a job overseas was shattered.

Piling on their misery, they got a clean report when tested from a different laboratory.

Enraged and vindictive, the bothers decided to extract revenge from the doctor and took help from professional criminals.

The police arrested three men involved in the attack who confessed that they were applying for a job in a Gulf country and sought the doctors help for a favorable medical report.

Police DSP Farooq Awan said the two other gang members have a criminal record and the police is conducting raids for their arrest.