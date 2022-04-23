Saturday, April 23, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  21
US welcomes NSC statement ruling out ‘foreign conspiracy’

State Department says it values cooperation with Pakistan

Posted: Apr 23, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago

The United States said Friday it welcomes the statement released after a the meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) which concluded there was no evidence of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ for regime change in Pakistan, as claimed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the weekly press briefing, State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter was asked about the statement.

She replied that the US has been refuting the allegations of a conspiracy and it welcomes the statement.

“[W]e have continued to say all along, there’s absolutely no truth to those rumors, so we welcome this statement,” said Porter.

She added that the United States values its “longstanding cooperation with Pakistan.”

“[The US] has always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to U.S. interests,” she said.

National Security Committee meeting

The meeting of the NSC held Friday was also attended by former Pakistan Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed who sent the communique, which Khan claims was the evidence of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ for regime change in Pakistan.

Majeed briefed the committee on “the context and content” of his telegram, according to a statement released after the meeting.

According to the NSC statement, Pakistan’s premier intelligence agencies also said that there was no evidence of a conspiracy.

Pakistan-United States prime minister Imran Khan US State Department
 
