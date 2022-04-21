US dollar rises against Pakistani rupee

The value of the US dollar against Pakistani rupee has started to rise once again and with a major depreciation in the rupee value on Tuesday it seems to head towards breaking the State Bank of Pakistan’s benchmark for the greenback.

The central bank had said that the rate of the US dollar should not go above Rs185 for market-to-market rates till June 2022. The US dollar, however, crossed that mark earlier this month amid political turmoil in the country.

The rupee stablised last week and the US dollar dropped to 182 last week. However, the foreign currency is on the rise again this week.

According to the data shared by the SBP, the value of local currency depreciated 1.03% (or Rs1.9) against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday and the US dollar was being traded at Rs184.44.

In the open currency market the dollar made increased by Rs2 to close at Rs 185.

Last week, the rupee enjoyed an unbroken streak of recovery against the dollar after the court-mandated vote of no-confidence was held against former prime minister Imran Khan. The cricketer-turned-politician lost out in the vote to the opposition’s Shahbaz Sharif who subsequently took oath as the new prime minister of Pakistan.

Buoyed by the return to parliamentary supremacy and the end of a constitutional crisis, the rupee gained as much as Rs6.63 against the US dollar in the inter-bank and 8.30 in the open market to close last week at Rs181.55, a loss of 0.54%.

Before the crisis emerged on April 3, the US dollar was worth Rs184.09. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had then rejected the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Imran Khan by invoking Article 5 of the Constitution and Imran subsequently advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the assemblies. This created a constitutional crisis which was only reversed after a five-member bench of the Supreme Court set aside the deputy speaker’s ruling and the subsequent direction from the President to dissolve the assemblies.

In the intervening period, the rupee lost nearly Rs4 to close at Rs188.18 until the top court’s verdict.

However, the rupee bounced back strongly in the aftermath of the SC verdict and recovered Rs6.63 by last Friday to close at Rs181.55.

On the other hand, the suspended talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been resumed with the new government today (Tuesday).

Federal Minister Miftah Ismail stated that success in the talks is expected to fetch around a billion dollars from the international lender as its final installment of a $6 billion loan.

Meanwhile, economists say that further negotiations with the IMF could put further pressure on recovering monies, especially those spent on subsidising several sectors such as power.

You may also like US dollar hits Rs186 after major single day rise

This could mean an increase in the petroleum development levy with the negotiations likely to have an impact on the value of the US dollar.







