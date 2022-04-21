US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets President, PM, PTI chief

The United States Congresswoman Ilhan Omar met with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PTI Chief Imran Khan after she arrived in the country Wednesday morning.

Ilhan Omar has fought Islamophobia for years within Congress and on every other platform.

She arrived in Islamabad early on Wednesday and was received by Foreign Office DG Mohammad Mudassir Tipu at the Islamabad International Airport.

She will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Lahore during her four day (20-24 April)visit to Pakistan ” to have a greater understanding of Pakistan’s cultural, social, political and economic potential,” according to the Prime Minister Office.

Ilhan, a Democrat member of the House of Representatives, has been a staunch supporter of Kashmiris.

After arriving in Islamabad her first major engagement was the meeting with Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

“They discussed Islamophobia and related issues. Ilhan expressed her admiration for Imran Khan and his position on and work against Islamophobia globally,” PTI’s Shireen Mazari said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Imran Khan appreciated her courageous and principled position on issues,” she said.

Ilhan Omar also met with President Arif Alvi at President House in Islamabad.

The president expressed the hope that the constructive engagements between Pakistan and the United States of America would promote peace and development in the region.

The also discussed the situation in Kashmir and President Alvi said that India was involved in the genocide of Muslims and had committed gross human rights violations against them.

Ilhan Omar said that Pakistan and the United States had huge potential to improve and strengthen the relations. She appreciated the role played by Pakistan against Islamophobia, particularly towards the adoption of UN resolution in this regard.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the US congresswoman for “her courage of convictions and her political struggle” when she called on him, the PM Office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister warmly welcomed her on her first-ever visit to Pakistan, and expressed hope that it would lead to deepen people-to-people ties and strengthen exchanges between the Parliament of Pakistan and the U.S. Congress.

He said Pakistan valued its long-standing relationship with the United States and wanted to further deepen bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, trust, and equality.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar thanked the Prime Minister and hoped that her visit to Pakistan would help strengthen ties between Pakistan and the U.S. Congress.

She also visited the Parliament House and called on Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Meanwhile, several Twitter users, in response to Mazari’s tweet questioned if Imran Khan had discussed the “amreeki sazish” (American conspiracy) with the US congresswoman.

In the run-up to the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan had blasted opposition members for meeting US officials. With this context in mind, some Twitter users asked how Khan could meet the congresswoman when he was not in power.

Mazari later reacted to the criticism, claiming that “selected journo brigade [was] really upset with this meeting.”

She also said that Ilhan Omar was not part of the United States administration.