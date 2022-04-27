Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
HOME > News

Two soldiers martyred in South Waziristan terrorist attack

Troops were attacked in Sararogha

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Two soldiers were martyred terrorists attacked security forces in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan District, Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday evening.

The troops promptly responded to the attack but during the “intense exchange of fire”, two soldiers were martyred while fighting gallantly, the ISPR added.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 26-year-old Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan, a resident of Bannu, and 23-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Sirajud Din, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan.

“The area clearance is underway to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR stated.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

