Traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali processions on Saturday

The day is being observed amid tight security

Posted: Apr 22, 2022
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Photo: Online/ File

The traffic plans have been issued for the Youm-e-Ali procession for all the metro cities in Pakistan. Traffic police personnel will be available to guide on alternative routes.

The day is observed every year on 21st of Ramazan across Pakistan with religious fervour and reverence amid tight security. Seminars and majalis are held and processions are taken out to pay homage to the fourth caliph of Muslims.

Karachi

The main procession will leave Nishtar Park and pass through its traditional routes, culminating at the Hussaniyan Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. According to a spokesperson for Karachi Traffic Police, the central majlis will take place at Nishtar Park to mark the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali.

As soon as the procession starts from Nishtar Park, all traffic will be directed towards Solider Bazar, Coast Guard to Jubilee and Garden Zoo.

The procession will come out at 1pm after the end of majlis. The mourning procession will end at Hussaniyan Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. It will reach Empress Market in Saddar from Nishtar Park while passing through Numaish, MA Jinnah Road and Sea Breeze.

Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon assured scholars of foolproof arrangements for the security of processions and Imambargahs.

Rawalpindi

There will be 43 processions and 97 majlis in Rawalpindi district for which police have finalized the security plan.

As many as 3,500 police personnel and officers will be on duty to overlook the processions and gatherings.

The main procession will start from Imambargah Col. Maqbool Hussain on College Road to Imambargah Qadeemi in Banni via Fawara Chowk.

Lahore

Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has reviewed the security and municipal arrangements for the processions.

Lahore commissioner said that four-layer security has been finalized for the main procession. It will begin Mubarak Haveli and will end at Karbala Gamey Shah via Circular Road.

The security will be monitored through Punjab Safe City Authority cameras and more than 4,000 police officers and personnel would perform duties. It was further briefed that the route of the main procession would be exempted from load shedding.

Quetta

More than 1,500 security personnel will be deployed on the procession routes. CCTV cameras and modern equipment will be used to monitor the procession.

The mourning procession will start from Rehmatullah Chowk on Alamdar Road and will end at Punjabi Imambargah.

