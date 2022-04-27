Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
Timeline: More than 24 Chinese nationals killed in Pakistan

The most deadly attack came last year

Posted: Apr 27, 2022
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Pakistani forensics officials gather at the scene following a bomb blast outside the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on July 23, 2012. No casualties we reported in the blast. (Photo: AFP)

A female suicide bomber from a militant group killed four people, including three Chinese nationals, in an attack on a van carrying staff from a Beijing cultural programme at Karachi University on Tuesday.

The militant outfit claimed responsibility, saying it was their first suicide attack by a woman assailant.

CCTV footage showed a woman standing in wait near the gate of a Confucius Institute, the cultural programme that China operates at universities around the world, as a van pulls up.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meeting Chinese chargés d'affaires in Islamabad, Ms Pang xue. Islamabad 26th April, 2022. PHOTO PID

Pakistan condoles with China, PM Shehbaz visits embassy

When the vehicle inches near she turns her back on it and detonates a bomb strapped to her body.

More than 25 Chinese nationals have lost their lives in different attacks mostly in Balochistan, where Beijing has been investing in huge infrastructure projects as part of its Belt and Road Initiative.

Timeline: More than 24 Chinese nationals killed in Pakistan
Infographic: SAMAA Digital

The recent attack took the number of attacks against Chinese nationals to eight which proved deadly.

In May 2004, three Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide attack in Gawadar that also left 11 workers injured.

In July 2007, an unidentified gunman killed three Chinese nationals and wounded others in Peshawar.

In May 2017, a Chinese couple was killed after being abducted from Quetta. The double-murder was later claimed by a militant group.

In February 2018, a gun attack on two Chinese nationals killed one in DHA Karachi. At least 10 shots were fired at the car.

In August 2018, a suicide attack in Dalbandin, Balochistan targeted a passenger coach carrying Chinese engineers, wounding at least five people, including three Chinese nationals.

Media representatives are filming the vehicle after the attack on Chinese nationals in Gwadar in May 2004 (Photo: AFP)

In November 2018, four people were killed in the Chinese Consulate gun attack in Karachi.

In May 2019, at least five people lost their lives after a number of terrorists stormed a private hotel in Gawadar. The Chinese nationals who were staying in the hotel remained unharmed in the attack.

In July 2021, a bus carrying engineers to a construction site near a dam in northwestern Pakistan was hit by a bomb, killing 13 people including nine Chinese workers.

The attack frayed relations between Islamabad and Beijing, and Pakistan later paid millions in compensation to the families of the Chinese workers killed.

