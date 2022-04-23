Saturday, April 23, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  21
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three soldiers martyred in cross border attack from Afghanistan

ISPR condemns use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago

Three Pakistan Army soldiers have embraced martyrdom while responding to a cross border attack in Dewagar area of North Waziristan, military's media wing Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) has said.

The terrorists crossed the border from Afghanistan and opened fire on Pakistani troops who responded befittingly and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists.

The martyred soldiers include 30-year-old Hawaldar Taimur from Jehlum, 38 -year-old Naik Shoaib from Attock and 24 -year-old Sepoy Saqib from Sialkot.

Pakistan has condemned the use of Afghanistan's territory for launching attacks in Pakistan. "We hope that the Afghan government will not allow such incidents to take place in the future," said ISPR.

The Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan's borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve, the statement added.

The cross border attacks in Pakistani troop on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have increased in recent days.

Last week, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom in a terrorists attack on a military convoy near the Pakistan and Afghanistan border in Isham are of North Waziristan.

On March 25, four soldiers embraced martyrdom in an attack by terrorists who tried to enter Pakistan by cutting the border fence in Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan.

Five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred at the border February 6 after they were fired upon by terrorists from the Afghanistan side. The soldiers were positioned at the border in Kurram district.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan ISPR Pakistan Army Taliban
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali processions on Saturday
Traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali processions on Saturday
Imran Khan did not pay 50% on most expensive gifts
Imran Khan did not pay 50% on most expensive gifts
US welcomes NSC statement ruling out 'foreign conspiracy'
US welcomes NSC statement ruling out ‘foreign conspiracy’
President Alvi delays oath of Punjab chief minister-elect
President Alvi delays oath of Punjab chief minister-elect
Blast at Kunduz mosque leaves 33 dead
Blast at Kunduz mosque leaves 33 dead
Imran Khan says NSC meeting confirmed he wasn't lying
Imran Khan says NSC meeting confirmed he wasn’t lying
Miftah-led Pakistani delegation holds talks with IMF
Miftah-led Pakistani delegation holds talks with IMF
Malir authorities warn people of property scam
Malir authorities warn people of property scam
Three soldiers martyred in cross border attack from Afghanistan
Three soldiers martyred in cross border attack from Afghanistan
Petroleum prices must be raised to revive IMF program: Miftah
Petroleum prices must be raised to revive IMF program: Miftah
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.