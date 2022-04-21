Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
The faces of Shehbaz Sharif’s 34-member cabinet

Portfolios yet to be announced

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 days ago

Almost nine-days after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Prime Minister, his 34-member cabinet took oath.

It took PM Shehbaz longer then expected to form the cabinet as he failed to build a consensus among the allies.

As expected, cabinet includes members from all the allied parties with major shares going to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). They got 13 and 9 federal ministers, respectively.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan which had earlier announced that it will not be part of neither federal nor provincial cabinet also have two ministers in PM Shehbaz’s cabinet.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quad’s Tariq Bashir Cheema, who decided to go against the party’s decision to support former prime minister Imran Khan during no-confidence motions, has also been given been a ministry.

The portfolios of these members are yet to be notified.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the cabinet as President Arif Alvi had recused himself.

Federal Ministers

  • Khawaja Asif – PML-N
  • Ahsan Iqbal – PML-N
  • Rana Sanaullah – PML-N
  • Sardar Ayaz Sadiq – PML-N
  • Rana Tanveer Hussain – PML-N
  • Khurram Dastagir – PML-N
  • Marriyam Aurangzeb – PML-N
  • Khawaja Saad Rafique – PML-N
  • Miftah Ismail – PML-N
  • Mian Javed Latif – PML-N
  • Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada – PML-N
  • Murtaza Javed Abbasi – PML-N
  • Azam Nazeer Tarar – PML-N
  • Khursheed Shah – PPP
  • Naveed Qamar – PPP
  • Sherry Rehman – PPP
  • Abdul Qadir Patel – PPP
  • Shazia Marri – PPP
  • Murtaza Mahmud – PPP
  • Sajid Hussain Turi – PPP
  • Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari – PPP
  • Abid Hussain Bhayo – PPP
  • Asad Mahmood – MMA
  • Abdul Wasay – MMA
  • Mufti Abdul Shakoor – MMA
  • Talha Mahmood – JUI-F
  • Amin-ul-Haque – MQM-P
  • Faisal Subzwari – MQM-P
  • Israr Tareen – BAP
  • Shazain Bugti – JWP
  • Tariq Bashir Cheema – PML-Q

Minister of States

  • Aisha Ghaus Pasha – PML-N
  • Hina Rabbani Khar – PPP
  • Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju – PML-N

There were speculations that Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement’s Mohsin Dawar, who was elected as an independent candidate from North Waziristan, would be included in the cabinet. However, when the cabinet was revealed on Tuesday, his name was not on the list.

2 Comments

  1. Mohammed. fiaz  April 19, 2022 2:23 pm/ Reply

    The oath of crooks to plunder the country in the pretext of serving the country.

  2. Mohammed fiaz  April 19, 2022 2:28 pm/ Reply

    The obligation of media is to report truth for has it is.not from the perspectives of narratives of owners,and their political leanings.

