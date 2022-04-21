The faces of Shehbaz Sharif’s 34-member cabinet

Portfolios yet to be announced
Almost nine-days after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Prime Minister, his 34-member cabinet took oath.
It took PM Shehbaz longer then expected to form the cabinet as he failed to build a consensus among the allies.
As expected, cabinet includes members from all the allied parties with major shares going to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). They got 13 and 9 federal ministers, respectively.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan which had earlier announced that it will not be part of neither federal nor provincial cabinet also have two ministers in PM Shehbaz’s cabinet.
Pakistan Muslim League-Quad’s Tariq Bashir Cheema, who decided to go against the party’s decision to support former prime minister Imran Khan during no-confidence motions, has also been given been a ministry.
The portfolios of these members are yet to be notified.
Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the cabinet as President Arif Alvi had recused himself.
Minister of States
There were speculations that Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement’s Mohsin Dawar, who was elected as an independent candidate from North Waziristan, would be included in the cabinet. However, when the cabinet was revealed on Tuesday, his name was not on the list.
