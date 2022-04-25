Tariq Jameel says Prophet (PBUH) accepted gifts

'Imran Khan did not get due credit for his efforts'

Renowned Islamic preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel has said that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received and accepted gifts and a mule he received from the ruler of Egypt was used by Hazrat Ali Ibne Talib (RA) in the war against kharji rebels — around 24 years after the Prophet (PBUH) left this world.

Jameel was speaking on SAMAA TV’s show News Beat when host Paris Jahanzeb asked a question with reference to his recent statement that gifts received by rulers were the property of the state.

“I don’t know about Pakistan’s law and rules on this. But the Prophet of Allah (PBUH) used to accept the gift he was especially sent. His (PBUH) famous mule Duldul, which Hazrat Ali (AS) rode to fight and kill the kharjis, was sent by the rule of Egypt Mukawkis as a gift. I know this sharia law, [but] I don’t know what is Pakistan’s law,” he said.

Jameel also said that protecting the national exchequer was the responsibility of the ruler and state. The rulers who fail to protect the national exchequer face terrible punishment, he said.

The preacher said that Imran Khan raised voice against blasphemy and Islamophobia on international platforms and explained how much Muslim revered their Prophet (PBUH). But Khan did not get the due credit for it, he said.

However, the maulana said that if people have failed to reckon Khan’s efforts, he would be rewarded by Allah.

Jameel also said that every person is a mix of good and bad characteristics, but in 57 Islamic nations, none else could voice these issues that Imran raised bravely.