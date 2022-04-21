PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas elected as AJK’s 14th prime minister

Businessman turned politician Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan became the 14th Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday.

Out of 53, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Ilyas was elected unopposed as opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party boycotted the proceedings securing 33 votes.

Former Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi also voted in the favor of newly elected premier.

I’m grateful to all those who voted for me today; particularly, my party chairman @ImranKhanPTI for reposing trust in me. Equally thankful to the people of my constituency for choosing me as their representative. — Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan (@SardarTanveerIK) April 18, 2022

“I’m grateful to all those who voted for me today; particularly, my party chairman Imran Khan for reposing trust in me,” he tweeted. “Equally thankful to the people of my constituency for choosing me as their representative.”

After the resignation of Abdul Qayoom Niazi before the no-confidence vote submitted by his own cabinet members, a meeting was held to elect the new prime minister. PTI Chairperson Imran Khan nominated Ilyas as the party’s candidate for prime minister’s office.

The newly elected prime minister soon after his election took the oath of his office by President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary in Muzaffarabad in a ceremony largely attended by politicians, notables, government officials and his party workers.

Ilyas, 48, hails from Rawalakot district’s village Bangoin and was elected as a member assembly first time from the district Bagh constituency. Earlier, he had also served as advisor to chief minister Punjab on investment.

He became the chief executive of the region after a brief struggle as the President of PTI’s Azad Kashmir wing.

In the last general election, Ilyas’ uncle Sardar Sagheer Chughtai was elected as member legislative Assembly from their native constituency who died in a tragic accident during the election campaign last year. The widow of late Sardar Sagheer Chughtai was elected after the tragic accident.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.