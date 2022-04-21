Swabi university bans smartphones for female students

Women University Swabi, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has imposed a ban on the use of smartphones for all students.

According to a notification issued by provost of the university “Smart phones/touch screen mobile or tablets will not be allowed in the premises of Women University Swabi with effect from April 20, 2022 (Wednesday).”

It has been observed that students use extensive social media applications during university timings which affects their education, behaviour, and performance. Therefore, it is directed that students should not use mobile phones during university timings, the notification read.

In case of any violation, however, the university will take strict action against students and a fine of Rs5,000 would be imposed.

Universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa often impose strict restrictions on female students including dress codes and hair styles.

KP universities tell female students to wear shalwar kameez

Last year in March, Peshawar University instructed the students to follow the new dress code and wear their chest cards at all times. It issued the following directions:

Women must wear white shalwar with kameez of their own choice.

Men should wear “decent/modest” clothes.

According to university officials, the dress code will ensure that students wear similar-looking clothes when they come to the campus.

On January 9, 2021 the Hazara University in Mansehra told women to wear shalwar kameez, along with a dupatta, chador, or abaya. Heavy make-up, jewelry, and expensive handbags were banned under the new rules.

Men were told to wear either formal eastern or western attire. Students cannot wear cut, torn, or skin-fitted jeans, shorts, slippers, and accessories like earrings and chains.

The varsity made simple, formal hair and beard styles mandatory.