Six sentenced to death for lynching Priyantha Kumara

Four months after Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara was lynched in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday evening convicted 88 accused.

Six of the accused have been sentenced to death while nine were handed life imprisonment and 72 others nominated in the case were given two years of jail sentence each. One convict has been awarded a sentence of five years.

According to the Punjab Prosecution Department Secretary Nadeem Sarwar, one of the accused has been acquitted.

The ATC indicted 89 individuals on March 12. A challan for nine underage accused was submitted separately, while the other challan is against 80 adult accused.

Priyantha who was working as a factory manager at Rajco Industries in Sialkot, was lynched and his body was set on fire by workers on December 3 last year.

A first information report was registered against 900 people including workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer Armaghan Maqt under sections 302 (punishment for mass murder), 297 (trespassing on burial places), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 427 (mischief causing damage), 431 (mischief by injury), 157 (unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly – common object) of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) and 11WW (incite hatred) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

An anti-terrorism court was hearing the case at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

The prosecution had listed 40 witnesses in the challan (police report). According to the challan, videos, digital evidence, DNA evidence, forensic evidence, and eyewitnesses were made part of the investigation. Priyantha’s colleague, Malik Adnan, was also among the witnesses. Adnan had put his own life on the line to protect Priyantha Kumara.

The statements of the accused had been recorded under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedures (CrPC).

A week after the murder, Pakistan observed the Day of Condemnation and religious scholars held a press conference to denounce the lynching. The incident saw widespread outrage and condemnation across Pakistan.

