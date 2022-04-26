Tuesday, April 26, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  24
Sindh House attack: PTI MNAs arrested after IHC cancels bail

They will be presented before sessions court for remand

Posted: Apr 26, 2022
Posted: Apr 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Islamabad Police has arrested on Tuesday three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders including two MNAs in Sindh House attack case after the Islamabad High Court cancelled their interim bail.

During the hearing of a case pertaining to the attack on Sindh House last month, the court cancelled interim bail of PTI MNAs Attaullah and Faheem Khan, and PTI Youth-Wing leader Rai Tanveer. Police arrested them from outside the court.

The three have been moved to Secretariat Police Station. Police will present them before a Sessions Court for remand.

PTI leaders said that no tactic can stop them from supporting Imran Khan.

“You can not down the morale of Imran’s soldiers. These handcuffs are nothing, we are standing with Imran Khan and will stand by him,” they said. “Even if you hang us, we will still call you thieves, robbers.”

Ataullah is elected as MNA from Karachi’s NA-250 while Faheem Khan is a PTI MNA from NA-241 Karachi.

On March 18, around two dozen PTI workers, led by Faheem and Attaullah, took down the gate of the Sindh House and rampaged inside the premises before being removed by the police. Thirteen of them were arrested and later released on bail.

PTI activists first staged a sit-in right outside the main gate to the sprawling mansion and crushed the plastic made lotas under their feet.

TV footage showed them quarrelling with Islamabad police personnel who asked them to leave the entrance to the Sindh House. However, the PTI workers refused to leave the place and after a short while they stormed the Sindh House.

 
 
 

The activists from PTI’s Youth Wing took down the gate of the Sindh House by climbing over it, loosening it from the hinges, and then jumping on it. The activists then broke into the building where they were rampaging inside the mansion.

Personnel of the Sindh Police were finally able to evict them from the mansion.

