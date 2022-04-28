Shiekh Rasheed fears ‘civil war’ and ‘revolution’

A key ally of Imran Khan and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday said that the country was heading towards a civil war and holding fresh elections before Eidul Adha was the only way to ensure stability.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Rasheed said that he is ready for the call from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to march on Islamabad. “This imported government will see millions of people marching against them,” he added.

“The nation doesn’t want to see convicted ministers in power,” he said.

“Prime minister and chief minister, both are seeking to delay their punishments” in court cases, he said.

Sheikh Rasheed’s Awami Muslim League (AML) was a coalition partner in the PTI-led government, which was removed by the joint opposition through a no-confidence motion earlier this month.

He said the AML would stand shoulder-to-shoulder in a “revolution” against the “imported” government. “People will come out against the agreements with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund,” Rasheed added.

Talking about the renewal of passport for PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif, the former interior minister said that if Nawaz’s passport issue has been resolved he should visit Adiala Jail.

Nawaz Sharif’s passport had expired in February last year with the then interior minister Sheikh Rasheed saying that the document cannot be renewed since his name was on the no-fly list.

The PML-N leader was granted an eight-week bail for medical treatment in October 2019, and a month later, he was allowed to travel abroad for treatment for four weeks. However, he is still in London to date.