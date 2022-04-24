Shehbaz, Zardari, 3000 others to benefit from new ECL rules

No person will remain on the list after 120 days

The names of more than 100 people have been taken off the no-fly list as the government began the implementation of a new policy that deals with the procedure to place people on the exit control list or ECL, which carries the names of individuals who are prohibited from leaving the country.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced Friday that after the implementation of the new rules, the names of individuals who have been on the list for more than 120 days will be automatically removed.

Under the new rules, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party President Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Federal Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif and Khawaja Saad Rafiq have been taken off the list.

They were added to the list during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

According to Sanaullah, the names of 4,863 people were on the ECL and the amendment would benefit more than 3,000 of them.

According to Dawn newspaper, the changes have been made to Rule 2 of Exit from Pakistan (Control) Rules, which define grounds to prohibit a person from going abroad. A new rule (4-A) has been added under which a representation seeking review will be decided within 30 days.

Addressing his first press conference after taking the charge as interior minister, Sanaullah said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the ECL were used to intimidate political opponents in the past 3.5 years.

“It was a practice in the past 3.5 years that if you want to intimidate someone, send them a NAB notice and then place on ECL.”

The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid immediate attention to this issue as they have been a victim of this intimidation as well.

“We understand how people suffer when they are served NAB's notice and what are the consequences of placing someone on the ECL needlessly.”

The prime minister formed a committee comprising Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarrar, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Communication Minister Asad Mehmood and Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar to recommend changes to the ECL rules.

The committee submitted its recommendations within three days which were approved by the federal cabinet, said the minister.

He added that once an individual is placed on the ECL, it is the government’s responsibility to produce “concrete evidence” against them. Otherwise, their names will be struck off after 120 days.

"If there is any evidence, the ECL committee will review it and hear the petitioner and then [if it finds reasonable grounds] place the individual on the list for another 90 days,” he added.

Sanaullah said terrorists, people accused of cheating the public at large and criminal who have been added on the directions of the high courts and the Supreme Court will not benefit from this rule

He said the interior ministry will also review the blacklist and the provisional national identification list, on which more than 30,000 people have been placed.