Shehbaz vows to raise Balochistan’s missing persons with powerful quarters

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that he would raise the issue of Balochistan’s missing person with powerful quarters because unless the issue was resolved the province could not make progress.

The prime minister on Saturday visited Quetta where he chaired a high level meeting on the law and order situation in the province.

He also laid the foundation stone for a 303km section of Khuzdar Kuchlak National Highway in Khuzdar and promised funding for Chaman-Karachi highway.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Khuzdar-Kuchlak highway, Shehbaz Sharif lamented the fact the natural gas was discovered in Sui and was transported to all parts of Pakistan but many areas of Balochistan could not benefit from it.

Speaking at length on the “deprivations” of Balochistan, he admitted that the province did not have basic facilities.

Shehabz Sharif also said that the issue of “missing persons” was a major issue for the province and it was raised before him by Akhtar Mengal, other tribal leaders as well lawyers and other people of the province.

“I will raise the issue faithfully” before the powerful quarters, the prime minister announced adding that unless the issue was resolved Balcohistan could not make progress.

He also urged people of province to bridge the gulf between South Balochistan and North Balochistan.

Shehbaz Sharif announced that an additional 500,000 families in Balochistan would be covered under BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) with Rs10 funding from the federal government.

But he also said that there was a “condition” attached and the tribal leaders would be required to make sure that children of these families go to school. Failing this, the programme would be closed, the prime minister said.

“This is because we don’t want to create an army of beggars,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif recounted how Balochistan had been affected by terrorism and a new wave of terrorism was rising. But it would be defeated, he said.

The chief minister also said that the pre-qualification process for development projects in Balochistan must be completed because he had observed that several projects had been “closed” due to a lack of due diligence.

He said that he had asked the Balochistan authorities to carry out a feasibility study for Quetta Metro Bus and if the project was feasible the federal government would help fund it.

He said laptops would be provided to students in Balochistan so that instead if carrying “weapon” they hold a laptop in their hands.

The prime minister also announced a high end technical university for Balochistan which he said would be established wherever the provincial government recommends.

He opened his address by saying that Balcohsitan’s tribal elders had decided to join Pakistan after Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah addressed them in Quetta before 1947.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting to review security situation in Balochistan. Quetta, 23rd April, 2022. PHOTO PID

Earlier, addressing the meeting on law and order, the prime minister said that overall law and order situation in Balochistan is satisfactory, according to Radio Pakistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Abdul Wasey and high-ranking officers attended the meeting, which was briefed on the law-and-order situation in the province.

The Prime Minister said that the federal government will extend all possible assistance to the provincial government for ensuring peace and stability in Balochistan.

At another meeting on administrative policies, Shehbaz Sharif said that the development of Balochistan province was among the top priorities of the government.

On Friday, the prime minister visited North Waziristan district in erstwhile FATA and met with tribal leaders.

Peshawar Corp Commander General Faiz Hameed briefed him on the security situation.