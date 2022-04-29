Friday, April 29, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  27
Saudi NSA receives Shehbaz Sharif in Jeddah

The PM is on three day visit

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Jeddah on the second day of his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

He was received at the airport by the Governor of Makkah Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud and the National Security Advisor of Saudi Arabia Dr Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban.

Earlier, he offered Jumma prayers at Masjid-e-Nabwi in Medina.

On his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, who on Friday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

