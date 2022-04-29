Saudi NSA receives Shehbaz Sharif in Jeddah

The PM is on three day visit
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Jeddah on the second day of his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.
He was received at the airport by the Governor of Makkah Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud and the National Security Advisor of Saudi Arabia Dr Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban.
Earlier, he offered Jumma prayers at Masjid-e-Nabwi in Medina.
وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف آج دورے کے دوسرے روز مدینہ منورہ سے جدہ پہنچ گئے ہیں۔
گورنر مکہ خالد بن فیصل آل سعود اور سعودی عرب کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر ڈاکٹر مسعدبن محمد العیبان نے ہوائی اڈے پر وزیر اعظم کا استقبال کیا۔@CMShehbaz #PMShehbazInKSA pic.twitter.com/JrXDGIaNkn
On his visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, who on Friday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
