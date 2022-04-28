Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia, vows to stand with kingdom

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit as Pakistan seeks financial help from the Kingdom amid falling forex reserves. Before his departure, Shehbaz released a video statement saying that Pakistan attached great importance to its historic and strategic ties with the Kingdom.

He also vowed to stand “shoulder-to-shoulder” with Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister is accompanied by Federal Ministers Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Miftah Ismail, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Asif, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mohsin Dawar.

A video released by the Prime Minister Office showed the entourage boarding the PM’s Gulfstream jet operated by Pakistan Air Force.

وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف تین روزہ دورے (28-30 اپریل، 2022) پر سعودیہ عرب روانہ.

وفاقی وزراء بلاول بھٹو زرداری، مفتاح اسماعیل، نوبزادہ شاہزین بگٹی، مریم اورنگزیب، خواجہ آصف، چوہدری سالک حسین، ڈاکٹر خالد مقبول صدیقی اور محسن داوڑ بھی وزیرِ اعظم کے ہمراہ. pic.twitter.com/SkTbn1oJzK — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 28, 2022

‘Grateful’

In the video statement, Shehbaz Sharif said that he was “delighted that after my assumption of office as the prime minister of Pakistan my first visit abroad is to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

“This reflects the high importance that Pakistan attaches to its special relationship with Saudi Arabia which is historic in nature and strategic in significance,” he said.

The prime minister said that he was “grateful” to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Bin Salman, for his “gracious invitation for the visit.”

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by deep-rooted and abiding fraternal ties which are built on the solid foundations of mutual trust and mutual support. The people of Pakistan hold the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

“We are profoundly grateful to Saudi Arabia for its consistent support to Pakistan in its difficult hours. For its part, Pakistan has always stood with Saudi Arabia and will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its Saudi brethren.”

Shehbaz Sharif also praised the “visionary leadership” of Crown Prince Bin Salman, saying he had worked “assiduously to achieve greater progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.”

“We take pride in the remarkable development achieved by Saudi Arabia within the framework of the crown prince’s vision 2030, which is a transformational initiative.

“We also commend the kingdom’s leadership of the Muslim Ummah and for its deep commitment to Muslim causes.

“I look forward to my interaction with the Saudi leadership to review our multifaceted bilateral cooperation and take this special relationship to unknown heights.

“I would also like to convey my sincere good wishes to the Pakistani expatriates in the kingdom who have always contributed enormously to the economic development of Pakistan.”

Pakistan seeks another $3.2 billion

During his visit, Shehbaz Sharif is expected to seek another multi-billion dollar aid package for Pakistan taking the Saudi assistance to over $7 billion.

A finance ministry official said that Pakistan will be seeking financial assistance from its close ally to the tune of $3.2 billion – including $2 billion in additional cash deposits and oil on deferred payment facility worth $1.2 billion.

The kingdom is already providing Pakistan with $4.2 billion in support in the form of cash deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) worth $3 billion and $1.2 billion in deferred oil payments.

Shehbaz will also seek a rollover for the existing support, which expires by the end of 2022, for another year.

If Pakistan receives additional support, it will take the support package from $4.2 billion to $7.4 billion.

Last October, Saudi Arabia announced support for Pakistan in the form of cash deposits and oil on deferred payment at the request of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

While $3 billion in funds have been deposited in the SBP reserves, the deferred oil facility commenced in March 2022 when Pakistan bought oil worth $100m.

The agreement for this assistance was signed in November last year. Under the agreement, Pakistan secured the $3 billion loan at an interest rate of 4% while the $1.2 billion oil on deferred payment facility was secured at an interest of 3.8% for 12 months.

Shehbaz’s government is also expected to request renegotiation of terms of this agreement, according to finance ministry officials.