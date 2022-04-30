Saturday, April 30, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  28
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Shazia Marri says Imran faces the risk of being exposed

Federal minister demands apology from PTI chief over Majsid-e-Nabwi incident

Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri has called out PTI chief Imran Khan for, what she said, his attempts to attack institutions especially the election commission of Pakistan.

“Whenever Imran Khan faces the risk of his wrongdoing getting exposed, he attacks institutions,” she said addressing press conference in Karachi on Saturday.

She said that Imran Khan now feared that he was going to get exposed as the foreign funding case had entered in a “decisive phase.”

 
 
 

Marri said that Imran Khan needed to operate within certain limits. Protest is acceptable only when it is within bounds, she said.

Marri, who is from the PPP, also demanded an apology from PTI chief Imran Khan over the Majid-e-Nabwi incident, saying that some members of his former cabinet had been approving of what happened at the holy mosque.

