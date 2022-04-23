Saturday, April 23, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  21
Sharjeel Memon returns as Sindh information minister

He replaces Saeed Ghani

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 12 hours ago

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon has again become Sindh information minister after nearly three years.

He took oath in a ceremony held at the Governor House where Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath.

The decision to appoint him as provincial minister was announced on Thursday and the government had issued a notification in this regard.

He was given the portfolio of the Sindh Information Department on Friday.

Memon has replaced Saeed Inam Ghani, who has been appointed Sindh minister for labour and human rights.

Ghani earlier held the charge of information, labour and human rights departments. 

Sharjeel Memon was the information minister from 2017 to June 2019 in the previous PPP-led Sindh government. 

He faces two NAB references for alleged embezzlement and assets beyond means.

